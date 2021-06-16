United Way Wednesday- United for Kids

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tygart Valley United Way is holding their annual United for Kids initiative this summer from June 21 through August 6.

The United for Kids initiative collects supplies for school pantries, which help make sure that local students are equipped with the items they need to succeed academically. “Oftentimes school pantries can be make-or-break for kids in the schools who maybe don’t have hygiene items at home, or who need supplies that they just don’t have access to anywhere else,” says Emily Swain, Director of Community Impact for Tygart Valley United Way. United for Kids brings the community together to collect these essential items for each of the school pantries in the five-county area.

There are four different ways to participate in this effort. There will be locations where supplies can be dropped off, and they will be brought to the pantries from there. United Way of Tygart Valley also publishes an Amazon wish list, where people can purchase items and have them sent directly to the United Way office. A third option is to participate by making a financial donation to United Way so that the necessary items can be purchased. Finally, workplace drives can be held to collect items that will be picked up by United Way, which works with you and your workplace to coordinate the drive.

By supporting United for Kids, you can make a vastly positive impact on the current life and educational future of our local students. More information will continue to become available online and on social media as the initiative approaches. For now, you can head to https://www.tvunitedway.org/united-kids to learn more and to donate.

