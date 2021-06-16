Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Teen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing teenager.

Felicia Nicole Richards, 14 years old, was last seen on Monday morning at a residence on Big Bend Ridge Road south of Buckhannon.

The sheriff describes her as being roughly five feet tall, with black hair, and blue eyes. According to their reports, she was last seen wearing a tank top, blue jeans, and sandals.

After a search of both Upshur and the surrounding counties, they were not able to locate Richards.

Now, they are asking for your help. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office as soon as possible.

You can call the non-emergency number during business hours at (304)472-1180. If you need to contact an officer after hours, the non-emergency number of the Communications Center is (304)472-9550.

