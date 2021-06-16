Work continues after recent flood in Marion County.

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews took what’s left of the ruined Prehistoric Paleobarn’s inventory Wednesday and workers are rummaging through the remains to protect what’s left.

15 inches of water rushed into this fossil warehouse destroying critical inventory used in science outreach to schools and museums.

“We were essentially having supper and it started raining and raining hard but it was typical rain, never had any trouble with it,” said Owner of Prehistoric Paleobarn Ray Garton.

That was until owner Garton checked downstairs and saw the flooding.

“Our truck was parked in the driveway there and the water was up above the running boards on that,” continued Garton.

Many of the items in the warehouse that were on display were ruined by the onslaught of water rushing into the building.

“It was so much raining coming in from everywhere, it wasn’t draining out the city’s storm sewers and storm drains,” said Garton.

Cleanup is expected to cost $50,000, replacing some of the inventory could cost just as much.

“All of the things on the floor, even up on the shelves, 15 inches were completely soaked,” said Garton.

Garton said it still remains to be seen if insurance will cover the damage.

Although, the owner says many of the items are not replaceable.

“A lot of that material ended up being products that we sell and take to shows and take to schools involving plush dinosaurs, are the kinds of toys that are soft, and they get destroyed by water.”

The owner says many of the items destroyed were sold all across the world.

“Some of the things that got destroyed we have to make again, we’re actually manufacturer, we actually make some of the products and so we have to manufacture the things that we lost or have to find now in this big mess.”

Garton tells me friends have volunteered to help including one in Seattle who set up a gofundme to help make up for some of the losses.

You can also call Ray at (304) 282-2306.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.