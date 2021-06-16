WVU’s McBride earns invitation to NBA Draft Combine

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU rising junior guard Miles “Deuce” McBride has been named one of 69 players to earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine.

He also still has the option to return to school. The combine will be hosted at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. June 21-27. There, McBride will conduct interviews with NBA teams, play in five-on-five games while also showcasing his skills in shooting, strength and agility drills.

Last year, he was named All-Big 12 Second Team leading the Mountaineers with 16 points, five assists, two steals per game while shooting 41 percent from three-point range. The NBA Draft is set for Thursday, July 29.

