You will need a mask to ride Centra Bus until September

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s mask mandate ends this weekend, but you won’t be able ride the Cenrta Bus without one.

A spokesperson said riders will need to wear a mask until September 13th.

They tell us this is in line with guidance from the CDC and TSA.

The spokesperson said if you do not comply with the rule you may be denied service.

Bus rides will resume in full compacity July 1st.

