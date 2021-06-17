Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after Tenn. 9-month-old found safe; non-custodial mother in custody

An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she...
An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 9-month-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe, the TBI announced Thursday morning.

The child’s non-custodial mother has also been arrested, according to the TBI.

The TBI issued the alert for Nichelle Simone Omega late Wednesday night on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department.

According to initial reports, Nichelle was believed to be with her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Nyx Omega, who was wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

The TBI tweeted Thursday morning that both Nichelle Omega and Nyx Omega were located in Nashville, and that Nichelle was safe and Nyx was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown
Felicia Nicole Richards has been missing since June 14th.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Teen
A West Virginia MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was bought at the Suncrest Towne...
Locals react to MegaMillions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at a Morgantown Kroger
Police said they arrested 38-year-old Demetrius Level Willis of Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Suspect arrested in Morgantown shooting
GF Default - Big Foot believers tie knot
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Latest News

LIVE: Biden signs Juneteenth legislation, delivers remarks
Michael Fanone, a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer injured in the Capitol riot, blasted a GOP...
Officer injured in Capitol riot says GOP congressman refused to shake his hand
A family in Iowa missed out on $100,000 after finding a winning lottery ticket too late.
Family misses out on $100K after finding lottery ticket too late
Government scientists say that the vaccine is still very effective against the variant in...
UK records over 10,000 virus cases for first time since February
A family in Iowa found a winning lottery ticket a little too late.
Family misses out on $100K after finding lottery ticket too late