Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | June 17th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today begins with a chilly morning, but temperatures improve quickly as the sun rises. By the afternoon, we’ll see daytime highs in the upper 70s, and blue skies all day.

Headed into tomorrow though, our temperatures improve, but we start to gain some cloud cover. This cloud cover turns to rain overnight, bringing us rain and storms throughout the entire day on Saturday. If you have weekend plans, Sunday would be the better day for anything outdoors. Temperatures fall back down to the upper 70s (possibly low 80s) on Saturday, and we see rain throughout the day, mixed in with some bursts of thunder and lightning as well.

On Sunday, there is still a chance for a few residual sprinkles, but they will be much lighter and much more intermittent. Sunday will also be a little bit warmer, with highs back in the low 80s.

Monday, we wake up to a slight chance for some raindrops, but will likely see some afternoon scattered rain and storms. So far, it looks like Tuesday could be a little bit soggy as well, what temperatures back in the low-to-mid 70s. Enjoy today’s sunshine!

Today: Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of beautiful sunshine. High: 78.

Tonight: Temperatures drop into the 50s! Low: 54.

Friday: Temperatures warm up as clouds move in. High: 84.

Saturday: We cool down again and see a rainy and stormy day. High: 83.

