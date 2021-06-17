Advertisement

Cole’s walk-off single lifts Bridgeport over Morgantown, 4-3 in Class AAA Region I Championship

Indians clinch spot in Class AAA State Tournament
By Darren Zaslau
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cam Cole hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to lift Bridgeport over Morgantown, 4-3 in the Class AAA Region I Championship.

Anthony Dixon went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk. Austin Mann tossed 6.1 innings for BHS allowing no earned runs while striking out five. Zach Brennan was 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Mohigans.

With the victory, Bridgeport clinches a spot in the Class AAA State Tournament.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown
A West Virginia MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was bought at the Suncrest Towne...
Locals react to MegaMillions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at a Morgantown Kroger
Police said they arrested 38-year-old Demetrius Level Willis of Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Suspect arrested in Morgantown shooting
Felicia Nicole Richards has been missing since June 14th.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Teen
GF Default - Big Foot believers tie knot
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Latest News

Ritchie County softball
State Softball Tournament Pairings Released
North Marion baseball
North Marion baseball, Ritchie County softball heading to state tournament
Alex Ruoff
Ruoff joining Best Virginia as final member
Jonas Branch
Fairmont Senior’s Branch recognized for winning WV Gatorade Boys Player of the Year