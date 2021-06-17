Cole’s walk-off single lifts Bridgeport over Morgantown, 4-3 in Class AAA Region I Championship
Indians clinch spot in Class AAA State Tournament
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Cam Cole hit a walk-off single in the eighth inning to lift Bridgeport over Morgantown, 4-3 in the Class AAA Region I Championship.
Anthony Dixon went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk. Austin Mann tossed 6.1 innings for BHS allowing no earned runs while striking out five. Zach Brennan was 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Mohigans.
With the victory, Bridgeport clinches a spot in the Class AAA State Tournament.
