Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An EF1 tornado has an estimated wind speed between 86-110 mph, according to EMA officials.
Tornado injures one in Marion County, West Virginia
Juneteenth officially becomes a state holiday in W.Va.
Felicia Nicole Richards has been missing since June 14th.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Teen
A West Virginia MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was bought at the Suncrest Towne...
Locals react to MegaMillions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at a Morgantown Kroger
More than 246,000 register for ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes

Latest News

Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with a love of flashy plaid suits on the TV comedy...
Frank Bonner, Herb on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 79
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
North Korea’s Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute...
1 dead, several hurt in Ariz. drive-by shootings
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is remaining intact after facing its third...
Obamacare upheld by Supreme Court a third time