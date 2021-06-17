Advertisement

Georgia Elaine Talarico

Georgia Elaine Talarico
Georgia Elaine Talarico, 70, of Clarksburg passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 in the United Hospital Center following an extended illness. She was born in Clarksburg on April 2, 1951, a daughter of the late Gerald and Martha Ellen Facemire Martin. She is survived by her husband, Gary Talarico, whom she married on November 14, 1971. Also surviving are one son, Gary W. Talarico; three grandchildren, Michael, Sophia and Gianna Talarico; and one brother, Guy Martin. She was also preceded in death by her step-mother, Mary Martin. Mrs. Talarico worked as a L.P.N. for United Hospital Center and Dr. Mendoza.  She loved camping and working crossword puzzles. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Talarico will be cremated. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscrvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

