Health officials urge vaccination despite decreased covid cases in state.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While covid cases are going down and much of the state is green...West Virginia health officials say this should not be a reason to avoid the vaccine.

That’s one of the reasons why Dr. Tyler Clay says anyone who can get vaccinated should.

“We really need as many people possible to be vaccinated as we possibly can right now because we do know that we have some at-risk individuals who can’t be vaccinated right now,” said Clay.

The pharmacy specialist at Saint Mary’s Medical Center says immunocompromised people and small children are two groups that are at-risk.

“I have a 16-month-old child,” said Dr. Clay. “He can’t be vaccinated at this time so individuals who are not vaccinated pose a risk to all of these high-risk groups,” continued Clay.

The doctor says people should still get vaccinated, despite covid-related death rates being less than 1%, but Clay said for people with chronic health problems…that number climbs quick.

“Individuals that have things that are very prevalent in West Virginia, diabetes, hypertension or high blood pressure that death rate also begins to quickly climb above 1%.”

The doctor believes misinformation is not helping the cause.

“You have individuals that really don’t have anywhere to turn to and get accurate and honest information and cypher that away from, you know, what is just fearmongering.”

For those concerned the vaccine was rushed….He says you’ll be ok.

“With normal drug development, we typically go through a small clinical trial and ask for more funding and then we go through a slightly larger trial and ask for more funding. All of the funding issues for these vaccine developments were really taken away, we cut the red tape.”

The doctor encourages everyone to visit vaccine.gov to get the most up to date information.

