Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | June 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was MUCH better than the past few days, as compared to the heavy rain for the past few days, today brought mostly sunny skies and highs in the seasonably cool mid-70s. The nice weather is from a high-pressure system moving in from the north and bringing cool, dry air into WV. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear, which will allow temperatures to drop into the upper-40s to low-50s. That’s cooler-than-average, but it still will be an awesome night. You just might want a light coat. Tomorrow afternoon brings more sunny weather into WV, although we might see a few more clouds in the area. Temperatures will still be in the mid-70s, so tomorrow will definitely be a good day to go out and enjoy the nice weather. The nice weather continues on Friday afternoon, as the high-pressure system moves east, allowing temperatures to reach the low- to mid-80s and skies to be a bit more cloudy. The nice weather ends on Friday evening, as a cold front pushes in and brings showers and thunderstorms into WV. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and damaging winds, so the Storm Prediction Center has most of NCWV under a Slight Risk, i.e. we could see scattered severe thunderstorms. Make sure to take it easy driving, and have plans in place in case something happens. More rain comes on Saturday morning and afternoon, as the cold front moves further into WV. By Sunday, we should get a break from the rain, with highs in the low-80s. Next week, another system will bring more rain showers and thunderstorms into WV, so you may want an umbrella for the start of the work week.

Tonight: Cooler-than-average lows, with lows in the upper-40s to low-50s. Barring that, tonight should be awesome, with mostly clear skies. Definitely go outside if you can. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will be on the seasonably cool side, with highs in the mid-70s. Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds rolling into WV. Definitely go outside if you can tomorrow. High: 75.

Friday: More seasonable temperatures come back into WV, but skies will also be partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours, with most of the rain in the evening hours. Some might even produce dangerous conditions, so we’ll be watching for those. High: 81.

Saturday: More showers and thunderstorms likely in the early-morning and early-afternoon hours. Drier weather is likely in the late-evening hours. Barring that, mostly cloudy skies. High: 78.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.