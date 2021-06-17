Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | June 17, 2021

Showers and Thunderstorms Come In Tomorrow Night Into Saturday, but Father’s Day Should Be Okay!
By Joseph Williams
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was, once again, a nice, sunny day, with highs in the mid- to upper-70s. The nice weather comes as a high-pressure system continues crossing over the Ohio River Valley. Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear. Temperatures will be in the low-50s for our lows, warmer than last night. Overall, tonight will be nice. Tomorrow afternoon, warmer air flows into WV. As a result, temperatures will soar into the seasonable 80s, with partly sunny skies, so the afternoon will be nice. The nice weather ends by late-evening and overnight, however, as a cold front pushes into WV. The cold front brings showers and thunderstorms into WV, some of which will produce heavy rain and gusty winds, which could cause problems. Therefore, the Storm Prediction Center has the western half of NCWV under a Slight Risk, with the eastern half under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms, capable of heavy rain and damaging winds, are possible. Make sure to be careful when driving, keep an eye on outdoor items, and have plans in place in case something happens. A few more showers and thunderstorms will take place on Saturday morning and afternoon, as the cold front lingers, so we will see more rain. The front starts dying out on Sunday afternoon, leaving behind only a few isolated showers. This allows temperatures to reach back into the 80s, with partly sunny skies. In short, Father’s Day should be nice. Next week starts out with more showers and thunderstorms, as remnants of a tropical low and a cold front come in on Monday and Tuesday. So, you’ll want an umbrella. After that, a high-pressure system dries us out.

Tonight: Another nice night and morning, with slightly warmer lows. Skies will be mostly clear. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: More clouds roll in during the afternoon hours, so we might not see as much sunshine. Still, temperatures will be in the seasonable low- to mid-80s, so it will feel warm. Rain moves in during the evening hours, some of which could be accompanied by gusty winds, so be careful heading tomorrow night and Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts are uncertain, but we could see over 1 inch of rain in some areas by the morning hours. High: 82.

Saturday: More showers and thunderstorms during the morning and afternoon hours, so you may want an umbrella. Otherwise, cloudy skies and seasonably cool temperatures. High: 78.

Sunday: Most of the heavy rain is gone by Sunday morning, leaving only an isolated shower or two, partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid-80s again. Overall, not a bad Father’s Day. High: 84.

