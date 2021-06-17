Advertisement

Juneteenth officially becomes a state holiday in W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Juneteenth was officially declared a state holiday in West Virginia Thursday.

Gov. Jim Justice held a press conference Thursday afternoon to sign a proclamation shortly after President Joe Biden signed legislation into law to make Juneteenth, or June 19, the 12th federal holiday.

The U.S. House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to send the bill to Biden.

“Today I am officially declaring Juneteenth a state holiday in West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice. “Tomorrow (June 18) we will give our state employees the day off. So, Friday June 18th will be a state holiday to recognize the day and all state employees will get that day off.”

“With real honor I sign this proclamation.”

Gov. Justice

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

Juneteenth will be celebrated during Festivall Charleston events.

The event will be Live streamed by West Virginia public broadcasting on June 19 at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Montell Jordan will perform at the event.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MegaMillions million dollar ticket sold in Morgantown
Felicia Nicole Richards has been missing since June 14th.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Teen
A West Virginia MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was bought at the Suncrest Towne...
Locals react to MegaMillions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at a Morgantown Kroger
Police said they arrested 38-year-old Demetrius Level Willis of Ypsilanti, Michigan.
Suspect arrested in Morgantown shooting
GF Default - Big Foot believers tie knot
West Virginia Bigfoot Museum to celebrate grand opening

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 17 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 17 2021 12 PM
FILE - In this June 8, 2021 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
‘Obamacare’ survives: Supreme Court dismisses big challenge
An EF1 tornado has an estimated wind speed between 86-110 mph, according to EMA officials.
Tornado injures one in Marion County, West Virginia
A bond hearing for Victor Lee Thompson was held Thursday
Update: Victor Lee Thompson murder case goes to Wood County Grand Jury