Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 17, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! Another gorgeous one out there today!! We had a chilly start with low temperatures down into the mid 40′s for most. We remained mostly sunny throughout the day and highs reaching into the high 70′s. Friday will be a warm one, with increasing clouds and the threat of severe weather later in the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a slight risk of severe weather mostly for severe wind gusts but also the possibility of a tornado and large hail. The timing of these storms looks to begin near 8 pm through 2 am on Saturday. For the rest of Saturday expect to see mostly cloudy skies with intermittent showers and embedded thunderstorms. Sunday morning will also be showery but we’re expecting to see improving conditions throughout the day. As we start next week expect Monday to be a hot day with plenty of showers and possibly later thunderstorms rolling through.

Tonight: Partly cloudy: Low: 54

Friday: Partly cloudy, then storm late: High 87

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 83

Sunday: Morning storms: High 86

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.