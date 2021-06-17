Mary Lou Tracey, 76, of Clarksburg went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg on April 26, 1945, a daughter of the late Earl and Opal Mason Sanders. She was married to Lloyd Lee Tracey, Sr., who preceded her in death on November 5, 2018. Surviving are two sons, Lloyd Lee Tracey, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Clarksburg, Forrest Tracey and his wife Samantha of Clarksburg; four granddaughters, Sarah Tracey and her fiancé Logan Mikes, Linsey Tracey, Mary Ellen Tracey and Mandy Lee Tracey; two great granddaughters Riley and Amelia Mikes; and one sister, Sue Weaver and her husband Eddie of MA. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Martha Quinn, Betty Talkington and Francis Dunbar. Mrs. Tracey was a 1963 graduate of Lumberport High School and was a retired car wash manager at Harry Green. She enjoyed playing bingo and the machines and loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her dog Angel. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 1:00 to 4:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 am with Pastor Robert Marino officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

