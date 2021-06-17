North Marion baseball, Ritchie County softball heading to state tournament

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion baseball is heading to the state tournament for the first time ever and Ritchie County punched its first ticket since 2015.

The Huskies defeated Frankfort, 9-1 in the Class AA Region I Finals. The Rebels took down Madonna, 4-1 in the Class A Region I Championship.

South Harrison baseball, Philip Barbour baseball and University softball all had their seasons come to a close with loses in game two of the regional finals.

The Hawks fell to Moorefield, 17-1 in six innings in the Class A Region II Finals. In Class AA Region II, the Colts were downed by Herbert Hoover, 9-6. UHS lost at John Marshall, 4-1 in the Class AAA Region I Finals.

