North Marion clinches first-ever state tournament berth

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time ever, North Marion baseball is heading to the state tournament.

The Huskies defeated Frankfort, 9-1 Wednesday to win the Class AA Region I Championship. Jace Rinehart threw a two-hitter to lead the Huskies to victory.

North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro says his team has played well in high-pressure situations, which has helped key their postseason run. The Huskies face Independence in the first round of the state tournament Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.

