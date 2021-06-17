Advertisement

North Marion clinches first-ever state tournament berth

Huskies won Class AA Region I Championship Wednesday
By Darren Zaslau
Updated: 5 hours ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - For the first time ever, North Marion baseball is heading to the state tournament.

The Huskies defeated Frankfort, 9-1 Wednesday to win the Class AA Region I Championship. Jace Rinehart threw a two-hitter to lead the Huskies to victory.

North Marion head coach Vic Seccuro says his team has played well in high-pressure situations, which has helped key their postseason run. The Huskies face Independence in the first round of the state tournament Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.

