Ritchie County’s Cress Named Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week

Junior became first to win four state titles in one meet
By Darren Zaslau
Updated: 5 hours ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ritchie County junior hurdler and jumper Olivia Cress has been named the Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week.

Cress became the first person in school history to win four state titles in one meet. At the Class A State Track and Field Championships, she won the high jump, long jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles.

In the high jump, she leaped 5-02.00 and 16-03.25 in the long jump. Her time in the 100 hurdles was 15.73. In the 300 hurdles, she broke the tape at 46.31.

Cress also plays volleyball and basketball at RCHS. She previously participated in cross country as well.

