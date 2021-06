State Softball Tournament Pairings Released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - The 2021 West Virginia state softball tournament pairings and schedule have been released. The double-elimination tournament starts Tuesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.

Full schedules and pairings are listed below.

Class AAA

Tuesday, June 22:

Game 1 – John Marshall (21-5-3) vs. St. Albans (30-1) – 9:45 a.m.

Game 2 – Washington (25-3) vs. Cabell Midland (27-9) – 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 4:45 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 30 minutes after Game 3

Wednesday, June 23:

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Championship, 2:15 p.m.

In Class AA, all the games will take place at Rock Field A.

Class AA

Tuesday, June 22:

Game 1 – Oak Glen (28-1) vs. Independence (22-14) – 9:45 a.m.

Game 2 – Herbert Hoover (24-3) vs. Sissonville (19-4) – 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 4:45 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 30 minutes after Game 3

Wednesday, June 23:

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 9:45 a.m.

Game 6 – Championship, 2:15 p.m.

Finally, Craft Field will host all the games in Class A.

Class A

Tuesday, June 22:

Game 1 – Ritchie County (21-5) vs. Midland Trail (20-4) – 9:30 a.m.

Game 2 – Petersburg (21-5) vs. Wahama (24-0) – 30 minutes after Game 1

Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 – 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 – 30 minutes after Game 3

Wednesday, June 23:

Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 – 9:30 a.m.

Game 6 – Championship, 2 p.m.

