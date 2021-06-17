Advertisement

Tornado injures one in Marion County, West Virginia

An EF1 tornado has an estimated wind speed between 86-110 mph, according to EMA officials.
By Associated Press
Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A tornado in Marion County, West Virginia, blew a tree into a house and injured one person, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado spun for about four minutes on Wednesday in the Pleasant Valley area of Fairmont in Marion County. It uprooted several trees and damaged the shingles of a garage.

The weather service office in Pittsburgh said the most severe damage came after a large tree was blown onto a house and caused unspecified injuries to an inhabitant.

The tornado, rated as a relatively weak EF-0, had maximum winds of 75 mph (121 kph).

