Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards late Thursday issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats.

As of Thursday night, the storm was located about 455 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An EF1 tornado has an estimated wind speed between 86-110 mph, according to EMA officials.
Tornado injures one in Marion County, West Virginia
Juneteenth officially becomes a state holiday in W.Va.
Felicia Nicole Richards has been missing since June 14th.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Teen
A West Virginia MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was bought at the Suncrest Towne...
Locals react to MegaMillions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at a Morgantown Kroger
More than 246,000 register for ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes

Latest News

Frank Bonner, who played a brash salesman with a love of flashy plaid suits on the TV comedy...
Frank Bonner, Herb on ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 79
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks...
North Korea’s Kim vows to be ready for confrontation with US
One person was killed, three wounded and nine others injured in reported drive-by shootings...
1 dead, 3 shot, 9 others injured in metro Phoenix shootings
One person was killed and 12 others injured in reported drive-by shootings over a 90-minute...
1 dead, several hurt in Ariz. drive-by shootings
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is remaining intact after facing its third...
Obamacare upheld by Supreme Court a third time