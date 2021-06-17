Advertisement

West Virginia unemployment drops to 5.5% in May

IDES officials said this is the lowest unemployment rate since February 2009 when it was 8.6 percent.
By Associated Press
Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.5% in May.

The rate is the lowest since March 2020 when it was at 5.3% at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The rate jumped to a high of 15.6% in April 2020 as employers temporarily closed their doors during the pandemic but has fallen steadily since.

The number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,300 in May to 43,600, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement.

Total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 2,400 in May. Employment gains included 1,800 in leisure and hospitality, 1,000 in professional and business services and 400 in financial activities. Those were offset by declines of 4,500 jobs in government; 500 in trade, transportation and utilities; 300 in construction; and 200 in manufacturing, the statement said.

The national unemployment rate dipped three-tenths of a percentage point to 5.8% in May.

