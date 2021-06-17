Advertisement

WVU to offer students, employees incentives for getting COVID-19 vaccine

(WDTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students and employees of West Virginia University have the opportunity to win incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The program, which will begin July 1, is intended to increase the number of students, faculty and staff who verify their vaccination information by the Aug. 1 deadline.

Incentives include, but are not limited to:

  • Free Chick-fil-A
  • Free Starbucks
  • Free meal plans, Mountie Bounty and Dining Dollars
  • Adventure WV trips
  • Guaranteed football or basketball student season tickets
  • Free textbooks for a semester
  • Barnes & Noble shopping spree
  • $500 deposit into a student organization of choice
  • Dinner for 6 with President Gordon Gee at Blaney House
  • Additional WVU prize packs

Those who have verified their vaccine will be randomly selected throughout July to receive an item for the giveaways.

Winners will be notified via email. Official rules and a finalized list of giveaways will be available by Thursday, July 1.

If the University reaches a 70% vaccination verification rate by Aug. 1, the University is also committed to holding a large concert like FallFest at some point this academic year.

For those who want to wait until closer to Aug. 1 to be vaccinated, the last possible date to receive a first shot in time to verify full vaccination by Aug. 1 would be:

  • Moderna: Saturday, July 3 (since July 4 is a holiday and many vaccination locations may be closed)
  • Pfizer: Sunday, July 11
  • Johnson & Johnson: Sunday, Aug. 1

All students, faculty and staff must verify their vaccine status by Aug. 1 at http://myhousing.wvu.edu.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An EF1 tornado has an estimated wind speed between 86-110 mph, according to EMA officials.
Tornado injures one in Marion County, West Virginia
Juneteenth officially becomes a state holiday in W.Va.
Felicia Nicole Richards has been missing since June 14th.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Teen
A West Virginia MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was bought at the Suncrest Towne...
Locals react to MegaMillions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at a Morgantown Kroger
More than 246,000 register for ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Health officials urge vaccination despite decreased covid cases in state.
Health officials urge vaccination despite decreased covid cases in state
Health officials urge vaccination despite decreased covid cases in state.
Health officials urge vaccination despite decreased covid cases in state
Gov. Jim Justice signs a bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday on West Virginia.
Feds: West Virginia transgender athlete ban violates law
IDES officials said this is the lowest unemployment rate since February 2009 when it was 8.6...
West Virginia unemployment drops to 5.5% in May