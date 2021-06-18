Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | June 18th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures rise back into the low 80s for the daytime high, but we see cloud cover beginning to build around lunchtime. These clouds will begin to bring severe weather late in the evening, as a strong line of thunderstorms pushes through between about 10 p.m. and midnight. We will continue to see rain throughout the entire day on Saturday, with chances for pop-up thunderstorms throughout the day.

The day will be slightly drier on Sunday, as the rain and storms become more isolated and temperatures again rise into the low 80s. Monday will be a hot day, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s. This warm Gulf air also brings some moisture into our region, so rain and storms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

The rain stays in our area through the day on Tuesday, but a cold front pushes through early in the morning, dropping our high temperatures to about 70 degrees. It’ll be a cold and soggy day, but the end of the week looks to be dry as some high pressure moves in. Wednesday will also be on the chilly side, with high temperatures in the low 70s, but it will be sunny throughout the day.

Today: Temperatures in the 80s with increasing cloud cover and overnight rain and storms. High: 87.

Tonight: Intense thunderstorms push through the area, watch out for flash flooding! Low: 67.

Saturday: A rainy day with isolated thunderstorms. High: 80.

Sunday: We begin to dry out slightly, but some showers are still possible as clouds hang around. High: 86.

