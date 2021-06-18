Baseball State Tournament Schedule Announced
Hosted at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston June 24-26
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state baseball tournament schedule and pairings have been announced.
The single elimination tournament is hosted at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston June 24-26. The full schedule is listed below.
Class AAA
Thursday, June 24:
No. 1 Hurricane (31-1) vs. No. 4 St. Albans (25-7) – 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 Jefferson (27-3) vs. No. 3 Bridgeport (32-3) – 50 minutes after conclusion of Hurricane and St. Albans
Saturday, June 26:
Championship – 10 a.m.
Class AA
Friday, June 25:
No. 1 Independence (23-4) vs. No. 4 North Marion (19-8), 10 a.m.
No. 2 Logan (25-6) vs. No. 3 Herbert Hoover (20-12) – 50 minutes after conclusion of Independence and North Marion
Saturday, June 26:
Championship – 45 minutes after Class AAA Championship
Class A
Friday, June 25:
No. 1 Moorefield (20-5) vs. No. 4 Williamstown (17-11) – 5 p.m.
No. 2 Charleston Catholic (24-9) vs. No. 3 Man (21-8) – 50 minutes after conclusion of Moorefield and Williamstown
Saturday, June 26:
Championship – 45 minutes after Class AA Championship
