Baseball State Tournament Schedule Announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state baseball tournament schedule and pairings have been announced.

The single elimination tournament is hosted at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston June 24-26. The full schedule is listed below.

Class AAA

Thursday, June 24:

No. 1 Hurricane (31-1) vs. No. 4 St. Albans (25-7) – 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Jefferson (27-3) vs. No. 3 Bridgeport (32-3) – 50 minutes after conclusion of Hurricane and St. Albans

Saturday, June 26:

Championship – 10 a.m.

Class AA

Friday, June 25:

No. 1 Independence (23-4) vs. No. 4 North Marion (19-8), 10 a.m.

No. 2 Logan (25-6) vs. No. 3 Herbert Hoover (20-12) – 50 minutes after conclusion of Independence and North Marion

Saturday, June 26:

Championship – 45 minutes after Class AAA Championship

Class A

Friday, June 25:

No. 1 Moorefield (20-5) vs. No. 4 Williamstown (17-11) – 5 p.m.

No. 2 Charleston Catholic (24-9) vs. No. 3 Man (21-8) – 50 minutes after conclusion of Moorefield and Williamstown

Saturday, June 26:

Championship – 45 minutes after Class AA Championship

