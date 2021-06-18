Betty J. House, 90 of Webster Springs, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Webster County Memorial Hospital. She was born February 27, 1931 in Lumberport to the late Otha and Dovie McCourt Coffman and was raised up on Elk River.She loved spoiling and caring for her grandchildren and spending time with her siblings and other relatives. She enjoyed listening to country and gospel music, being outdoors, gardening, flowers, and watching comedy shows. She had such a sense of humor! In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Retis C. House; sons Roger House, Robert D. House, and Retis Junior House; granddaughters Angel Price and Kara Delp; grandson Jason Anderson; brothers Harold Coffman and Junior Coffman; and sister Letha “Peggy” Hamrick.Betty is survived by her children Thomas Herold Coffman, Ronnie Lee (wife Carelene) House, Larry Gene (wife Alice) House, Linda (husband Brian) Andrews, and Lorene Carpenter, all of Webster Springs; sister Marsha Hamrick of Nettie, 23 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends to mourn her passing.Funeral Services to celebrate Betty’s life will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Martin officiating. Interment will follow in Miller Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the House family.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.