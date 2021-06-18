Davis & Elkins College freezes student tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Davis & Elkins College announced today that they will freeze student tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. This comes as a result of their efforts to remain attentive to economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and offer a high-quality education at an affordable price.

College administrators and members of the Board of Trustees all agreed upon the decision, knowing that many families are enduring financial strain. “As we emerge from the challenges of the past 16 months and regain our social and economic stride, the value of a college degree – particularly a liberal arts degree – is undiminished,” stated Mark Barber, Chair of the D&E Board of Trustees. “Earned in a safe on-campus and in-class setting, that degree can be a total game-changer in preparing and inspiring students for their career journey. The entire D&E team … faculty, administrators and trustees … is committed to delivering an exceptional and affordable college experience for any qualified student.”

New academic offerings have also come available this fall including a major in product design and minors in art therapy, instructional technology and media production. In the previous fall semester, a major in special education and a minor in digital media were added.

In the previous academic year, Davis & Elkins met the challenges of the pandemic by remaining fully open with both in-person and hybrid classes, allowing safety guidelines to be followed accordingly. The Health and Wellness Program at the college was bolstered with more opportunities for counseling and support, and the Office of Career Services also increased programming to prepare students for internships and job searches.

Senior Allyson Green is thankful campus was open to students and met their needs in a safe environment. While she was already looking forward to returning in the fall, news of the tuition freeze added another layer of gratitude she feels toward the College.

“The pandemic has impacted me, as well as my peers, financially in many ways,” Green said. “I am very thankful that D&E has decided to freeze student tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year. I am relieved to not have to worry about a tuition increase, and instead I am able to focus on my education.”

Applications for enrollment in the fall 2021 semester are still open. For information or to schedule a private campus tour, visit www.dewv.edu/visit/ or call 304-637-1230.

