Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! Well, we are here, finally making it to the end of the week, and what a diverse week it was with severe thunderstorms and flooding leading the week off to then absolutely gorgeous spring weather up till yesterday. Today was much warmer and then cloudier as the threat of severe weather edged in for the evening. The National Weather Service put much of the central and southern parts of our area under a Flash Flood Watch beginning at 7 pm tonight until noon tomorrow. But it looks like some of that severe weather we were expecting tonight may actually shift more to the south. I am not saying that we won’t have some showers, possible thunderstorms and rain, but I think areas such as Huntington and Charleston are at a greater threat for severe weather tonight compared to Morgantown and Clarksburg. Tomorrow will be a mostly cloudy day with lots of showers, but tomorrow night that severe thunderstorm threat kicks up again as another line of intense storms pushes in from the north any time after 8 pm. Saturday evening storms look like they could be quite intense at the moment, but again, we’ll continue to watch for changes in the forecast models. Threats from these storms will be damaging winds with trees and power lines down, large hail and heavy rain. Showers will continue into Sunday morning, but it looks like Sunday afternoon will be a much better day.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms: Low: 68

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms: High 78

Sunday: Morning showers, then partly cloudy: High 88

Monday: Evening storms: High 90

