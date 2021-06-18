Advertisement

Marion County needs your storm reports!

Marion County Flooding
Marion County Flooding(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After the storms that rolled through the region between June 10 and June 14, Marion county experienced extensive flooding. Now, the Marion County Office of Emergency Management is in the process of conducting an initial damage assessment for areas of Marion County that sustained significant damage.

The damage assessment will be collected from citizens and sent to the state to determine if the damages were enough to warrant a disaster declaration. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, this “is for preliminary totals only,” and “it does not guarantee any financial assistance.” After the totals are collected, the state of West Virginia will determine if Marion County meets the threshold of damage.

In order to offer up your reports, the following information needs to be sent to cthompson@marioncountywv.com. For those who are not able to email this information, you may call the office directly at (304) 366-3620.

Our office needs the following information if you received damages:

Name:___________________________________

Address: ________________________________

City: _____________________________

Phone Number: ___________________

Date Affected: ______________________

Brief description of what was damaged (ie: basement, garage, living room): ___________________

Whether you have homeowners/flood insurance: ______________

Whether Residence or business: ______________________

A ($) estimate of the amount of damages: _____________________

All reports must be received by Tuesday June 22,2021 at 8:00am.

Further information is available on the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MCDHSEM/.

