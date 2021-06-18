Advertisement

Mon Health comes together for Morgantown Health Walk

By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Although the Morgantown Health walk was a digital experience, the Mon Health team came together to walk in-person.

“This is so important to be here today to really show our support for the American Heart Association for this life saving research and really end heart disease in our community, and really across the country,” said the executive director of marketing and communication.

To donate to the cause you can visit their website.

