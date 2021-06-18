Sarah Lou Gibbs McCarty Riffle, 79, of Jane Lew, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021. She passed surrounded by loving family and under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing Home in Jane Lew.Sarah was born in Lumberport on June 28, 1941, a daughter of the late Archie Joseph Gibbs and Bessie Mae Lawson Gibbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Eugene, Samuel, and Claude Gibbs; father of her children, Jerry Lee McCarty; step-father to her children, Edward Riffle; and her beloved Shih Tzu, Daisy.Forever cherishing their memories of Sarah are five children: Angela W. Nelson of Belpre, OH, Michelle S. Saltis and fiancé, Mark Pyles, of Flemington, Alan R. McCarty and wife, Rachel, of Lynchburg, VA, Susan M. Crosco and husband, Carl, of Morgantown, and Ronald L. McCarty and wife, Lin, of Jane Lew; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her faithful K-9 companion, Scruffy; and several nieces and nephews.Sarah graduated from Lumberport High School. She was Pentecostal by faith and attended Message of Light Tabernacle in Weston. Sarah worked at various places over the years including Alkhan Label Factory, Louis Glass, and Weston State Hospital. She spent the majority of her career at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was a respiratory therapist for many years. When not at the hospital, Sarah could be found volunteering with the Lewis County EMS. After retiring, she put her giving and helpful nature to good use at the Lewis County Senior Center delivering meals with their Meals on Wheels program. Sarah also enjoyed making delicious soups and blackberry cobbler for her family and friends. In her spare time, she loved sewing, painting, shopping at yardsales, and doing word search puzzles. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Funeral Services will begin at 7 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating. Following services Sarah’s request for cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Private Inurnment will be held at a later date in Lumberport Lions Cemetery in Lumberport.We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service are honored and privileged to serve the family of Sarah Lou Gibbs McCarty Riffle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

