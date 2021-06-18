Advertisement

WVa secretary of state offices reopening fully next week

(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s secretary of state offices will fully reopen to the public next week.

All four locations will reopen for scheduled appointments and walk-in customers beginning Tuesday, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.

The four locations are the state Capitol, the One Stop Business Center at 1615 E. Washington St. in Charleston, the North Central Business Hub and Regional Office at 200 W. Main St. in Clarksburg and the Eastern Panhandle Business Hub and Regional Office at 229 E. Martin St. in Martinsburg.

The Charleston offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Clarksburg and Martinsburg locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The offices have been limited to visits by scheduled appointments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are still able to schedule appointments ahead of time online.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An EF1 tornado has an estimated wind speed between 86-110 mph, according to EMA officials.
Tornado injures one in Marion County, West Virginia
Juneteenth officially becomes a state holiday in W.Va.
Felicia Nicole Richards has been missing since June 14th.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Teen
A West Virginia MegaMillions ticket worth one million dollars was bought at the Suncrest Towne...
Locals react to MegaMillions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold at a Morgantown Kroger
More than 246,000 register for ‘Do it for Babydog’ sweepstakes

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 18 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 6 18 2021 6 AM
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Health officials urge vaccination despite decreased covid cases in state.
Health officials urge vaccination despite decreased covid cases in state
Health officials urge vaccination despite decreased covid cases in state.
Health officials urge vaccination despite decreased covid cases in state