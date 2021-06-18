WVa secretary of state offices reopening fully next week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s secretary of state offices will fully reopen to the public next week.

All four locations will reopen for scheduled appointments and walk-in customers beginning Tuesday, Secretary of State Mac Warner said.

The four locations are the state Capitol, the One Stop Business Center at 1615 E. Washington St. in Charleston, the North Central Business Hub and Regional Office at 200 W. Main St. in Clarksburg and the Eastern Panhandle Business Hub and Regional Office at 229 E. Martin St. in Martinsburg.

The Charleston offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Clarksburg and Martinsburg locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The offices have been limited to visits by scheduled appointments because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers are still able to schedule appointments ahead of time online.

