The Bridgeport Lions Club holds annual Chicken Roast fundraiser

By Madeline Edwards
Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Lions Club held their annual Chicken Roast outside Bridgeport High School.

The drive-thru roast was one of the club’s biggest fundraisers for the year.

The club cooked over 300 pieces of chicken to sell.

People were able to purchase just the chicken or a whole meal...

The club president, Diana Bedell said she’s glad they were able to raise money for a good cause.

“All the proceeds from today will go towards the proposed inclusive playground to be built out at The Bridge at the Sports Complex. We think this is a wonderful opportunity for us,” she added.

The club was in hopes of raising $5,000 for the inclusive playground project over the next two years.

