Conservation Officer receives Purple Heart in Farmington

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Conservation Officer Gary L. Wade received the highest honor for his actions in 1959 Friday.

Friends and family celebrated at the DNR office in Farmington.

While investigating criminal activity involving hunting out of season.

Wade’s effort to locate and “Intercept” one of the suspects was successful but the suspect failed to comply with wade’s directions to surrender himself.

The suspect shot Wade in the face and stomach.

Sergeant Gary Johnson worked with Wade for decades.

”For him to get the award, it’s been many years, it’s way past due. He should’ve had it years ago but the department did not forget about him and they made sure that he got his recognition with the purple heart,” said Sgt. Gary Johnson.

Only one other purple heart was awarded within the West Virginia DNR.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.