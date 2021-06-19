Advertisement

Dozens of emaciated beagles rescued from Lawrence Co. Ohio property

67 beagles were rescued Friday from a property in Lawrence County, Ohio.
67 beagles were rescued Friday from a property in Lawrence County, Ohio.(Friends of Lawrence County Rescue)
By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 16 hours ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Sixty-seven beagles were rescued Friday from a property in Lawrence County.

That’s according to the Friends of Lawrence County Rescue. The organization tells WSAZ that the property is in Ironton. Pitiful Paws Rescue and BREW are also assisting with the rescue and caring for the animals.

Volunteers say all of the dogs have some sort of mange and are emaciated, and many are very scared. Volunteers also say one of the male beagles spent the majority of his life in a cage, was used for breeding, and had never been on a leash -- causing him to negatively react when anyone tries to touch him.

At least two of the puppies have been taken to foster homes.

Friends of Lawrence County Rescue is looking for supplies and financial donations to help with the overwhelming number of animals.

You can get in touch with them by email at folcrescue@gmail.com or on the group’s Facebook page.

