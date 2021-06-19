Advertisement

Fairmont Senior’s Johnson paces North past South, 105-104

Earned North MVP honors scoring 27 points with nine rebounds
By Darren Zaslau
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North defeated South in a thriller, 105-104 in the North-South All-Star Game hosted at the South Charleston Community Center.

Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson was named North MVP after scoring a game-high 27 points with nine rebounds. Charleston Catholic’s Aiden Satterfield earned South MVP honors notching 25 points.

