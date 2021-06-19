Gracie Marie Bowen, 65, of Webster Springs passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at her home.Born December 8, 1955 in Toledo, OH, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Eugen Bowen and Grace Mildred Dolin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Bowen.Gracie worked for Goodyear Plant in Ohio. She enjoyed playing her guitar and singing. She loved helping people and was a good person with a heart of gold. She would sit and whittle out crosses, often times giving them to churches and work teams associated with the Tyrand Cooperative Ministries in Mill Creek. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Thomas Bowen; her beloved companion, her dog, Roxie; her new puppy, Chancey; and a host of extended relatives and friends to mourn her passing.Friends may join the family for a visitation 5-6PM, Friday, June 25, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.comDodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bowen family

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.