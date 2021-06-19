Advertisement

Hogs for Dogs Dice Run fundraiser for Humane Society of Harrison County

Bikers meet at Brickside Bar and Grille for annual fundraiser.
Bikers meet at Brickside Bar and Grille for annual fundraiser.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - June 19 was the 20th Annual Hogs for Dogs Dice Run fundraiser to assist the Humane Society of Harrison County.

Bikers met at Brickside Bar and Grille in Bridgeport.

After that, they hopped on their motorcycles for over an 125 mile ride through West Virginia.

Organizer of the event, Traci Nicholson said, this was one of the biggest fundraisers that was annually held in West Virginia.

“This money stays 100% in our local community. We do emergency pet funds. If you have trouble with your pets, we will help you out. We’ll get you spay and neuter vouchers. This is a volunteer community driven event,” Nicholson added.

After the ride, they held a catered dinner at Brickside with live music for the riders to enjoy.

