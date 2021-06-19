Jean Clark Martin Allen, a lifelong resident of Clarksburg, passed away suddenly on June 17th, 2021.She was born in Clarksburg, WV on Saturday, October 5, 1940, a daughter of the late James W. and Ruth K. Martin. She is survived by her two sons James F. Allen, IV and his wife Lisa of Clarksburg, WV and Michael S. Allen, and his wife Amy of Bozeman, MT; four grandchildren, James F. Allen, V and his wife Grace of Clarksburg, WV, and Mason S., Carter M., and Thatcher F. Allen of Bozeman, MT; one great grandson, Wyatt James Allen; and nieces and nephews Ruth Martin Mulkey and Will, Bob and Sarah Martin. She was preceded in death by her daughter Elizabeth Anne Allen Hylton, and her brother James W. Martin and wife Victoria D. Martin, and late husband James F. Allen, Jr. Jean attended the Hannah More Academy for girls, where she graduated in 1959, and received her BA in Business from Green Mountain College in 1963.She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Clarksburg, where she played hand bells. She was also an active member of the United Hospital Center Auxiliary, Clarksburg League for Service, Goff Plaza Garden Club, Clarksburg Country Club, Coterie, and Laurel Park Homemakers.Jean enjoyed volunteering her time giving many years of service to the United Hospital Center gift shop. She had a love of travel, playing tennis, and golf. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading novels, and meeting her dear friends at the Clarksburg Country Club for their Wednesday night dinners. She loved hosting family gatherings throughout the years at her beloved home “Rose Lawn” which was near and dear to her heart. Instead of flowers, friends may wish to contribute to their favorite charity in Jean’s memory.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg with Reverend Michael Atkinson and Reverend Harry Jenkins presiding. Mrs. Allen will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A Service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

