Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | June 19, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Today was warm, with highs in the 70s, but it was also cloudy, with showers moving through at times. The nasty weather is from a cold front that is lingering in our area. Tonight, skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a few showers and storms rolling through at times. This might cause some problems on those roads, so take care when traveling tonight. Otherwise, temperatures will be warm, in the mid-60s. Overall, tonight will be warm and cloudy. Tomorrow morning brings a few showers into our area. By the afternoon, however, the front leaves, allowing skies to stay partly clear. Temperatures will be much warmer than today was, with highs in the mid-80s. In short, barring an isolated shower or two, Father’s Day will be tolerable. Monday will bring warmer temperatures still, with highs in the upper-80s and a mix of Sun and clouds for the afternoon. However, the nice weather ends during the late-afternoon and evening hours, as a cold front pushes showers and thunderstorms into our area. Some of these showers and thunderstorms could produce damaging winds, heavy rain, and other problems. Therefore, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of West Virginia under a Slight Risk for severe weather for Monday, i.e. scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. As always with these kinds of storms, take care on those roads, make sure you have a place to go to and have preparations in place in case something happens. The heavy rain leaves by Tuesday morning, and by Tuesday afternoon, expect highs in the upper-60s, with a mix of Sun and clouds. Thereafter, a high-pressure system sits close to our region for the rest of the week, allowing temperatures to warm back up into the 80s by Friday and keeping skies clear. It’s not until next weekend that we see more rain.

Tonight: Few showers and thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours, so don’t put away those umbrellas. Otherwise, cloudy skies and warm temperatures, with lows in the 60s. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Much warmer temperatures compared to today, with highs in the seasonably warm mid- to upper-80s. Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds in the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms might take place, so we might see some rain, but other than that, Father’s Day should be calm. By the way, tomorrow will be the Summer Solstice, representing the start of astronomical summer. High: 86.

Monday: We start out okay in the morning and afternoon hours, with a mix of Sun and clouds and highs in the upper-80s. By the late-afternoon and evening hours, scattered thunderstorms roll through, some of which could bring heavy rain and damaging winds, so we’ll watch for those. Be safe out there. High: 86.

Tuesday: Rain showers in the morning, mix of Sun and clouds by the afternoon, with highs well below-average. High: 67.

