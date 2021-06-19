Joseph Williams’ Overnight Forecast | June 18, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon was cloudy but warm, with highs in the 80s. Unfortunately, the nice weather ends tonight, as a cold front pushes a few showers and thunderstorms into our area. Most of the activity will be south of NCWV, but it’s still something to watch. Flash Flood Watches are in effect until noon tomorrow, because some areas could see over 1 to 2 inches of rain tonight and tomorrow, causing flash flooding. If you see a flooded road, avoid it, and have a place to go to and have plans in place in case something happens. Most of the storms die out by the late-morning, but the cold front will linger and produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, some of them could produce damaging winds and heavy rain tomorrow afternoon and evening, so the Storm Prediction Center has NCWV under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated severe thunderstorms are possible. The cold front then moves east by Sunday afternoon, leaving behind only a few isolated showers. This allows skies to stay partly clear, with highs reaching into the seasonable mid-80s. In short, Father’s Day should be okay. Next week starts with a few showers on Monday, along with highs in the upper-80s and partly sunny skies. More showers and thunderstorms come on Monday night into Tuesday afternoon, as a cold front pushes in, so the morning commute will be wet and soggy. After Tuesday evening, a high-pressure system brings cooler, drier air into the region, allowing temperatures to stay in the 70s and for skies to be clear. In short, after an active weekend, next week will end on an okay note.

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, some of which could bring heavy rain and gusty winds. Most of this activity will be to the south of us and will likely die out by the morning hours. Otherwise, cloudy and warm. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies, with on-again, off-again showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some could produce dangerous conditions, such as heavy rain and gusty winds, so we’ll watch for those carefully. Highs in the seasonably cool mid- to upper-70s. High: 78.

Sunday: Barring a few isolated showers, Father’s Day should be nice, with highs in the 80s and a mix of Sun and clouds. Much better than tonight and tomorrow will be. High: 88.

Monday: A few isolated showers possible, but other than that, we should be mostly dry. Highs in the seasonably warm upper-80s, with a mix of Sun and clouds. High: 90.

