Morgantown residents come together to celebrate “Juneteenth eve”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The community came together in Morgantown in for a Pre-Juneteenth celebration with music, food and lots of dancing.

“I want to get the community comfortable enough with other people of color. So my son especially can walk the streets comfortably too,” said organizer of the event, Jewel Thomas.

She hoped to bring people together to create a welcoming environment for everyone.

“Like if you don’t know a person of color, then you are probably going to be uncomfortable with them. Just because we are under the impression that all of us are bad. But that’s not the situation,” Thomas added.

She said she had never heard of Juneteenth until roughly two years ago. Now she’s grateful for the knowledge she learned about the new federal holiday.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.