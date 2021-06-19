Advertisement

New community group takes over organizing Fairmont’s Juneteenth Celebration

By Madeline Edwards
Updated: 2 hours ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upper Monongahela River Valley Juneteenth Celebration passed the torch to a new group to organize the yearly celebration.

Fairmont community group, The Keepers took over Fairmont’s yearly Juneteenth celebration this year.

The eight members planned to continue holding the Juneteenth event, but create other events as well.

”For me, I feel like we’re doing this. We’re doing this for the community to give that sense of purpose back. You know we are here. We are the keepers. We’re going to be here for our community,” member Nila Hudson shared.

She added the group planned to create a Facebook page to keep in contact with the citizens of Fairmont. The Keepers hoped to discover what other events they could hold to bring people together in the city.

Juneteenth officially becomes a state holiday in W.Va.

