Police: 2 juveniles,1 adult dead in apparent triple homicide

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Updated: 16 hours ago
HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they are investigating what appears to be a triple homicide in Fairfax County. The Washington Post reports that police were called to a home in Herndon around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

They said they found the bodies of two juveniles and an adult. The individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. Police spokeswoman Lisa Herndon said she could not release more information about the victims or the weapon that was used. But she said there is “absolutely no threat to the public at this time.”

She said police plan to hold a news conference later in the day after they finish notifying the next of kin.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

