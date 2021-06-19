Two injured in five vehicle accident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Two patients were transported to the United Hospital Center at the 75.0 mile marker on US 50 Westbound after a five vehicle accident Friday evening.

Authorities received multiple calls with the first coming in at 5:49 p.m.

Both individuals have non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the vehicles involved was a regional jail transport van.

No prisoners were in the van and it is unknown if the driver is one of the individuals injured.

The Nutter Fort Fire Department, Reynoldsville Fire Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded.

The cause of the accident is still being determined.

