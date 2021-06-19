Advertisement

Weston Mazey winning the day after collision

Teamwammer.com has raised over $139,000 in less than two months
Weston "Wammer" Mazey
Weston "Wammer" Mazey(wdtv)
By Darren Zaslau
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Rising Morgantown High School freshman and former WVU bat boy Weston “Wammer” Mazey suffered several broken bones in his face, a fractured skull and a traumatic brain injury after a collision at a baseball practice on March 9th.

He is the son of current WVU baseball head coach Randy Mazey, who had to step away from coaching the Mountaineers to tend to his son’s injuries. Weston received further treatment for his injuries at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Ga. At first, his injuries were perceived as life threatening and certainly baseball-career ending.

However, Weston showed strength and determination throughout his recovery process and began trending upwards. He went from being able to stand up, to walking, to practicing baseball skills in three months.

Through the recovery process, the Mazey’s decided to give back. They created teamwammer.com to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s, the Shepherd Center and Canine Companions for Independence. The website launched on April 30th and the family hoped to raise $100,000 in 100 days. In less than two months, the family has collected over $139,000.

Weston is expected to return to game action in the spring of 2022. To donate to teamwammer.com, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An EF1 tornado has an estimated wind speed between 86-110 mph, according to EMA officials.
Tornado injures one in Marion County, West Virginia
Juneteenth officially becomes a state holiday in W.Va.
Felicia Nicole Richards has been missing since June 14th.
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Teen
Gov. Jim Justice signs a bill declaring Juneteenth a state holiday on West Virginia.
Feds: West Virginia transgender athlete ban violates law
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
Convicted Serial Killer Reta Mays moved to Low-Security Prison out of State

Latest News

North-South All-Star Game
Fairmont Senior’s Johnson paces North past South, 105-104
High school baseball state tournament
Baseball State Tournament Schedule Announced
North Marion baseball
North Marion clinches first-ever state tournament berth
Olivia Kress
Ritchie County’s Cress Named Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week