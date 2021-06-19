Weston Mazey winning the day after collision

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Rising Morgantown High School freshman and former WVU bat boy Weston “Wammer” Mazey suffered several broken bones in his face, a fractured skull and a traumatic brain injury after a collision at a baseball practice on March 9th.

He is the son of current WVU baseball head coach Randy Mazey, who had to step away from coaching the Mountaineers to tend to his son’s injuries. Weston received further treatment for his injuries at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Ga. At first, his injuries were perceived as life threatening and certainly baseball-career ending.

However, Weston showed strength and determination throughout his recovery process and began trending upwards. He went from being able to stand up, to walking, to practicing baseball skills in three months.

Through the recovery process, the Mazey’s decided to give back. They created teamwammer.com to raise money for WVU Medicine Children’s, the Shepherd Center and Canine Companions for Independence. The website launched on April 30th and the family hoped to raise $100,000 in 100 days. In less than two months, the family has collected over $139,000.

Weston is expected to return to game action in the spring of 2022. To donate to teamwammer.com, click here.

