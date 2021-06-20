UPDATE: Fairmont Police need your help locating missing teen

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As of 9:41 p.m., Fairmont PD updated their Facebook post which reads in part, “missing juvenile has been located.”

No further information available .

Previous post:

The Fairmont Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to their Facebook page, they are searching for Isabella Efaw, 16, who was last seen Thursday around 12:15 p.m. in the Locust Avenue area of town.

Efaw is 5′1″ and weighs 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. It’s unclear what she was wearing at the time she went missing.

Police believe she is traveling with a brown and white dog. If you have any information you are asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200 or 911 directly.

