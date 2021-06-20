Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | June 20, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is Father’s Day, and it is also the Summer Solstice, the start of astronomical summer, where due to Earth’s axial tilt towards the Sun, the Northern Hemisphere (and by extension, West Virginia) sees the longest day of the year. It was also a hot and muggy, but otherwise, nice day. Highs were in the mid- to upper-80s, with a mix of Sun and clouds, but at least we were dry. The nice weather comes from yesterday’s cold front lifting out of our area. Increased southerly winds brought warm air into the area, so we were warm. Tonight, temperatures will stay warm, with lows expected in the upper-60s. Skies will remain a mix of clouds. Overall, it will be a warm, calm night. Tomorrow morning continues the trend of nice weather, and by the afternoon, expect another day of highs in the upper-80s and some sunshine. After 2 to 3 PM, however, a cold front pushes into West Virginia, pushing showers and thunderstorms into the region. This rain becomes more widespread as the front moves in overnight. Some showers and storms will produce damaging winds, heavy rain, and other hazards. Therefore, the Storm Prediction Center has most of North-Central WV under a Slight Risk for severe weather, i.e. scattered severe thunderstorms are possible. Some areas could see over an inch of rain from this system, so slick roads and patches of isolated flooding are possible. Make sure to be careful when driving on those roads, have a place to go to just in case, and be prepared for any severe weather. Rain chances continue into Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, the rain moves east, leaving behind partly cloudy skies and highs in the below-average low-70s. Throughout the rest of the week, a high-pressure system keeps skies mostly clear, allowing temperatures to stay in the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week. It’s not until next weekend that more showers and thunderstorms come into the area.

Tonight: A mix of clouds, so we will see the stars at times. Temperatures will be warm tonight, with lows in the upper-60s, so keep those fans running. At least tonight will be calm, with light winds. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly clear morning, so we start on a nice note. More clouds build in the afternoon, with highs in the upper-80s and feeling muggy. By the late-afternoon and evening hours, scattered showers and thunderstorms roll on through, some of which will produce damaging winds (gusts > 30 mph are definitely likely), heavy rain and other hazards, so we’ll be watching for those carefully. More widespread rain overnight. High: 86.

Tuesday: Rain showers are likely during the early-morning hours, but by the afternoon, we dry out. Skies stay partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon and evening hours, with highs in the low-70s, well below-average for late-June. High: 66.

Wednesday: Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s, so it will be a chilly morning. Temperatures will still be in the low-70s, well below-average for June. On the bright side, skies will be mostly clear, so expect lots of sunshine in the area. It will be nice out. High: 75.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.