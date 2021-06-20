Advertisement

Person rushed to the hospital with traumatic injures

Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigating incident in Hepzibah area.
By WDTV News Staff
Updated: 30 minutes ago
HEPZIBAH, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a person that was located in the Hepzibah area Sunday at 2:18 a.m. with traumatic injuries.

The person was taken to a local hospital and is currently in serious condition.

“The Sheriff’s Office Detective Unit is actively investigating the incident,” said Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).

This is the only information released at this time.

